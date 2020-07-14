Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

C-Notes

Update: Maroon 5 Announces 2021 Date at Blossom

Posted By on Tue, Jul 14, 2020 at 10:24 AM

COURTESY OF LIVE NATION
  • Courtesy of Live Nation
Update: Due to coronavirus concerns, Maroon 5 cancelled its massive summer tour that was set to include a stop at Blossom on June 18.

The group has just announced a makeup date, and the Blossom gig will now take place on Aug. 26, 2021.



According to a release from the band, original tickets will be honored.

“We want everyone to take care of themselves this summer, and we really look forward to being back out with all our fans healthy and happy next year,” says frontman Adam Levine in a statement.

Original Post 12/4/2019: Earlier today, the Grammy-winning multiplatinum rock/pop band Maroon 5 announced dates for an upcoming 2020 U.S. tour. The announcement follows the debut of the band’s most recent single, “Memories.”

One-hit wonder Meghan Trainor, who has a new studio album due out in January, will open all shows.

The tour comes to Blossom on June 18.

American Express and Citi card members can purchase tickets beginning at noon on Monday. Tickets go on sale to the general public at noon on Friday, Dec. 13. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (3)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 1, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. 'I Never Felt Honored': A Response to the Indians from Someone Who Grew up Native in Cleveland Read More

  2. Tommy's Restaurant on Coventry to Utilize Former Patio of Panini's Bar and Grill, Which has Permanently Closed Read More

  3. The City of Cleveland Has Declared Racism a Public Health Crisis. Staff Say Discrimination Plagues Its Own Health Department Read More

  4. 'Black Lives Matter is a Terrorist Organization' — The Cleveland Police Union's Ugly History With BLM Read More

  5. The Ultimate Guide to CBD And Seniors for Weight Loss Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation