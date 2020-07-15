Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

C-Notes

Update: Bikini Kill Reschedules Canceled Agora Show

Posted By on Wed, Jul 15, 2020 at 8:36 AM

click to enlarge DEBI DEL GRANDE
  • Debi Del Grande
Update: The feminist punk rock act Bikini Kill reunited for a short tour last year that marked its first shows together since splitting in 1997. The group had planned an extensive reunion tour this year that was slated to include a stop at the Agora in May.

The pandemic postponed this year's entire tour, but the band has just announced new dates for 2021.



It'll now play on Oct. 15, 2021, at the Agora. Tickets from the previously scheduled show will be honored.

Original Post 11/6/2019: A feminist punk band that put the Riot Grrrl movement on the map in the ‘90s, Bikini Kill has reformed to tour in support of the reissue of two major albums, Pussy Whipped and Reject All American, available now on vinyl and CD for the first time since they went out of print seven years ago.

The band also recently uploaded its entire catalog on streaming services. Currently available for streaming on Spotify, Tidal and Apple Music, the catalog includes 1991’s Revolution Girl Style Now and 1998’s The Singles, the latter of which features production, guitar and vocals from Rock Hall inductee Joan Jett.

The band will perform on May 22 at the Agora Theatre.

A special Bikini Kill fan presale begins at noon tomorrow. That presale code will be sent out via the Bikini Kill newsletter. Tickets go on sale to the general public at noon on Friday.

