Update: Bikini Kill Reschedules Canceled Agora Show

click to enlarge Debi Del Grande

The feminist punk rock act Bikini Kill reunited for a short tour last year that marked its first shows together since splitting in 1997. The group had planned an extensive reunion tour this year that was slated to include a stop at the Agora in May. The pandemic postponed this year's entire tour, but the band has just announced new dates for 2021. It'll now play on Oct. 15, 2021, at the Agora. Tickets from the previously scheduled show will be honored. A feminist punk band that put the Riot Grrrl movement on the map in the '90s, Bikini Kill has reformed to tour in support of the reissue of two major albums, available now on vinyl and CD for the first time since they went out of print seven years ago. The band also recently uploaded its entire catalog on streaming services. Currently available for streaming on Spotify, Tidal and Apple Music, the catalog includes 1991's and 1998's, the latter of which features production, guitar and vocals from Rock Hall inductee Joan Jett.