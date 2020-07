Scene 50th Anniversary T-Shirts Now On Sale Through CLE Clothing Co.

click to enlarge

Our 50th anniversary celebrations might have been curtailed due to the pandemic, but that doesn't mean everything's on hold. Market Garden brewed us a fresh and tasty hazy IPA you should try , for example, and we think there's no better way to enjoy a Freekly than while wearing some new Scene merch.Which is why we're happy to announce that CLE Clothing Co. today began offering two Scene t-shirts with the snazzy throwback '70s logo to get in on the celebration.So if you, like some of us on staff, have wanted to rep the country's oldest surviving altweekly around town, now's your chance.The shirts run $28 and 15% of sales will come back to support the Scene Press Club. Thanks in advance for looking devilishly sharp in these bad boys.