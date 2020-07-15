Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Scene & Heard

Scene 50th Anniversary T-Shirts Now On Sale Through CLE Clothing Co.

Posted By on Wed, Jul 15, 2020 at 9:44 AM

click to enlarge cleveland_scene_50th_instagram_square.png

Our 50th anniversary celebrations might have been curtailed due to the pandemic, but that doesn't mean everything's on hold. Market Garden brewed us a fresh and tasty hazy IPA you should try, for example, and we think there's no better way to enjoy a Freekly than while wearing some new Scene merch.

Which is why we're happy to announce that CLE Clothing Co. today began offering two Scene t-shirts with the snazzy throwback '70s logo to get in on the celebration.



So if you, like some of us on staff, have wanted to rep the country's oldest surviving altweekly around town, now's your chance.

The shirts run $28 and 15% of sales will come back to support the Scene Press Club.

Thanks in advance for looking devilishly sharp in these bad boys.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 1, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Courtney Gousman Will Replace Danita Harris as News 5's Evening Anchor Read More

  2. 66 Positive for Covid-19 in Put-in-Bay's Mass Testing of Residents, Employees Read More

  3. Tommy's Restaurant on Coventry to Utilize Former Patio of Panini's Bar and Grill, Which has Permanently Closed Read More

  4. Quicken IPO Shows It's Time We Stop Shaming Dan Gilbert, Billionaire Welfare Queen Read More

  5. Alarming White Opt-Out Rates Have Left Eastside Suburban Schools Segregated at Levels Not Seen Since the 1960s Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation