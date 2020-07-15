Top 3 Best CBD Pens

click to enlarge
For many people suffering from anxiety, chronic pain, insomnia, or similar health conditions, CBD has become an integral part of their wellness routine. As many have experienced the various benefits of this natural hemp extract, everyone is looking for the most efficient way of consuming it. Without a doubt, vaping or inhaling CBD is the fastest way to do that and for that reason, CBD vape pens have become the most wanted CBD products. If you are looking for a quick relief it’s important to know how and where to find the best CBD vape pen. This task can be challenging, so we have decided to do this research and present to you the top 3 CBD vape pens available for sale.
What is a Disposable CBD Vape Pen
Before we examine each CBD vape pen and its features it is of prime importance to understand what is essentially a CBD vape pen. CBD vape pen or CBD vaporizer is an electronic device that is used to consume CBD through inhaling or vaping and is similar to an e-cigarette. There are two types of CBD vape pens - disposable and refillable. Most users prefer disposable vape pens due to the fact that they are easy to use and good for around 100 puffs. After it’s used up the disposable CBD vape pen should be disposed of. On the other hand, the refillable CBD vape pens have tanks attached which can be refilled with vape juice.
CBD refillable vape pens are also a convenient way of vaporizing CBD, as you can use this device for a longer period of time and just refill it when necessary. Most CBD brands sell CBD vape oil also known as CBD vape juice, or e-liquid which is a CBD oil specially designed for vaping. Some CBD vape oils
are used orally or as food additives, however that method of CBD consumption is much slower than CBD vaping. In short, if you already have a CBD vape pen which has the option to be refilled then CBD vape oil is the solution for you. Visit any of the CBD brand’s websites from our list and choose a CBD vape juice in one of the many different flavors.
How to Find the Best CBD Vape Pen
There are few things to consider when choosing a CBD vape pen in order to find the one that will provide the best vaping experience. First of all, make sure that the brand you choose to buy any CBD products from is reputable and trusted. To verify this, check the consumers’ reviews and the lab results. To be more precise, here are the main factors that determine the quality of CBD vape pens and all CBD products in general.
- Hemp source. The first and primary sign of a top-quality CBD product is the hemp source - if a brand uses organic, non-GMO hemp that is grown free of pesticides and heavy metals to extract the CBD it will deliver a great product.
- Lab results. It is not enough to read that a brand used organic hemp, therefore always check if the products are tested by an independent lab. These labs test the products to verify the ingredients, safety, and purity of each CBD product. Make sure to check if the lab results are up-to-date.
- Ingredients. Avoid CBD vape pens that contain food additives such as VG (vegetable glycerin), or PG (propylene glycol). When heated these additives can be harmful to people’s health and even cancerogenic.
click to enlarge
Best CBD Vape Pen - Our Top 3 Picks
Nowadays you can find all sorts of disposable or refillable CBD vape pens with various flavors, different potencies, and high or low prices. The choice is yours to make. However, based on the main criteria for the quality of CBD pens, we have made our choice of the best CBD vape pens. Here are the top 3 CBD pens available on the market.
1. Try The CBD
Key Features
- Disposable CBD Vape Pen (battery and vape cartridge come with this device)
- Made from organic hemp grown in the fields of Colorado
- Micro USB Rechargeable
- No VG, PG, MCT oil, or Vitamin E Acetate
- Third-party lab tested
- THC-free
Our first choice when it comes to vaping CBD is the disposable CBD vape pen by Try The CBD
. This is by far the best CBD pen available for sale as it doesn’t contain any VG, PG, MCT oil, or similar food additives that could be harmful when heated as we mentioned earlier. Moreover, this CBD vape pen is pesticides-free and has no traces of heavy metal which is verified by a third-party lab. Each CBD product available at their store is tested for purity and all up-to-date lab results are published on their official website.
In addition, you can have a pleasant vaping experience by choosing one of the many strains like Strawnana, GG4, Pineapple Express, OG Kush, or simply enjoy the natural CBD flavor. The disposable CBD vape pen by Try The CBD comes with a battery and vape cartridge and is pre-filled with 300mg of CBD. Each CBD pen is good for up to 100 puffs and contains no Vitamin E Acetate. Another great thing about this product is that it has an affordable price and you can collect points by purchasing it. Every dollar spent is worth one point. By collecting points, you enter their loyalty program where you have access to various perks and special offers and get discounts or gifts.
2. HealthworxCBD
Key Features
- Pre-Filled with 300mg CBD
- No PG, VG and MCT Oil
- Organic Colorado-grown hemp
- THC-free
- Comes with battery and vape cartridge
Next on our list and second-best CBD brand is HealthworxCBD where you can get a high-quality disposable CBD vape pen
. Pre-filled with 300mg of CBD extracted from organic Colorado-grown hemp, this CBD pen is ideal for beginners and for regular CBD users. It is absolutely safe to use and is lab-tested to contain no pesticides, heavy metals, or THC.
HealthworxCBD vape pen contains no PG, VG, or MCT oil, and is available in many different flavors. You can try OG Kush, Green Crack, Indica, GG4, or Pineapple Express. All products by HealthworxCBD are tested by third-party labs and all results are regularly published on their website.
3. VapeNTerps
Key Features
- Made from organic hemp grown in Colorado
- Pre-filled with 300mg of CBD
- Comes with battery and vape cartridge
- Lab-tested
- Pesticides-free, Heavy Metal-free
The number of positive reviews on the VapeNTerps products speaks volumes about their quality. Pre-filled with 300mg of CBD enhanced with terpenes the disposable vape pen is their top-selling product. VapeNTerps are consistent in delivering high-quality products and make sure to test all their products through a third-party lab. Hence the disposable CBD vape pen available at their store
is safe to use, it contains no VG, PG, or MCT oil and is pesticides-free.
This brand is based in Colorado and uses only organic non-GMO hemp to extract CBD. Here you can find a CBD pen with so many different strains from Durban Poison, Gelato, Goji OG, Blue Dream, Cherry Pie, to Grandaddy Purple. Every device comes with a battery and vape cartridge, and it’s ready to use.
Benefits of Using CBD
Satisfied CBD users report numerous benefits from consuming CBD. Researchers are excited to explore the possibilities of treating various health conditions with this hemp extract mainly because it’s still an unexplored area. Even so, there are many reports on balanced mood, improved sleep, lessened anxiety, and pain relief by many regular CBD users.
CBD connects with the Endocannabinoid System (ECS) which is responsible for regulating the main bodily functions such as sleep, memory, mood, or appetite. Even without consuming CBD, this system produces its own cannabinoids to maintain the homeostasis and keep the internal environment stable. ECS has two main receptors CB1 and CB2 which signal pain or inflammation. Simply put, CBD and ECS work together on protecting your body from attacks like pain, inflammation, or injury.
Why is Vaping CBD the Preferred Method
Vaporizing CBD increases its bioavailability. In other words, when you inhale CBD you can feel its effects much faster than any other method of CBD consumption. When you take CBD oil tinctures, gummies, or any kind of CBD edibles, the process of absorption of CBD is longer. This is due to the fact that these products are ingested and have to go through the digestive system first. On the other hand, by inhaling, CBD enters directly into the bloodstream and is easily and fast absorbed.
Having this in mind, the CBD vape pen is the ideal product for fast results. Not only that is effective, but it’s also very convenient to use. It’s compact and you can take it anywhere you go, thus maintaining your daily CBD dose. Moreover, it’s easy to use - all it takes is a few puffs to feel its effects.
What is the Recommended Dosage
In order for you to feel the effects of the CBD, it’s crucial to properly determine your dosage. Often, people make mistakes with dosing and get the impression that the product is not as effective as it is promoted. If you are a beginner, or it’s the first time that you use CBD pen, it is recommended to start with a low dosage.
Most CBD brands give instructions on the product labels and it’s best to follow them. Usually, it is suggested to try a couple of puffs at the beginning and see how it works for you. Once you’ve reached your comfort zone, you can double or triple the dosage every 30 minutes. If you start with a higher dosage you may not feel the results.
There is no room for concern about getting high by using a CBD vape pen because this product doesn’t contain any THC. CBD has no psychoactive effects, so even if you take too many puffs you will not get the feeling of ‘getting high’. In addition, you shouldn’t worry about getting overdosed by vaping CBD. The only feeling you may get is the feeling of drowsiness which can be uncomfortable, so it’s better to take it slow.
Bottom Line
Choosing the right CBD product can be an easy task if you have all the information at hand. If you are looking for an effective way to incorporate CBD into your wellness routine then CBD vape pen can be the right product for you. Hopefully, our list of the best CBD vape pen can help you decide which brand offers the most suitable product. Finally, it’s a good idea to consult with your doctor and see if CBD is the solution to your condition.