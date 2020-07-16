Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 16, 2020

Scene & Heard

A Retiring Jeweler Has Buried $1 Million Worth of Treasure Across Michigan

Posted By on Thu, Jul 16, 2020 at 11:32 AM

click to enlarge JOHNNY'S TREASURE QUEST
  • Johnny's Treasure Quest
We did not have “buried treasure quest” on our 2020 apocalypse bingo card, but here we are with shovels, bags packed and nothing to lose.

A Macomb County jeweler and his wife have opted to bury a crap ton of gold, silver, diamonds, rare coins, and jewelry throughout both of Michigan's peninsulas — rather than, you know, sell off their inventory and retire the old fashioned non-pirate way.



Johnny Perri and his wife Amy have decided to clear out their shop of 23-years, J&M Jewelers, after facing several months of temporary COVID-19 related closure and the subsequent financial strain it placed on the family-owned business.

“I said, Amy, we can take everything out and retire or we can bury it across the state of Michigan,” Perri told Michigan's Fox-2. Perri says opting to bury his fortune was inspired by restlessness and his and Amy's outdoor adventures, which helped him realize he wasn't completely fulfilled by his work. The treasure quest isn't just for fun, but is an alternative retirement plan, as the cost to register per hunt is $50. It's also a story to tell.

According to Perri, he and his wife “went through waterfalls” and streams and did a lot of kayaking to hide their treasure, which means the likelihood of finding a big ol' diamond sitting on a street corner is pretty slim. Or is it? On the quest's website, JohnnysTreasureQuest.com, Perri explains that hunters “will literally be unearthing physical, real treasure from the ground with the exception that I did not hide it in the ground but it could be hanging from a tree (for example).”

The couple has selected dozens of locations throughout Michigan, some of which are personally significant to their lives, starting with two 100-ounce bars of pure .999 silver hidden somewhere in Oakland County, worth an estimated $4,200.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Aug. 1, registered hunters can begin their search. Those who register to track down those first silver bars have the option to either keep the silver or have Perri buy it back from them. September's hunt will include more silver bars, Walking Liberty coins, Buffalo coins, Prospector coins, and some random silver coins, while future hunt details will be released at a later date.

After registering, hunters will have access to updates, clues, riddles and maps. Oh, and each treasure has a GPS device attached so they'll know if you've found it and/or tampered with the hunt before it begins, but they ask that hunters leave it behind or contact Perri directly to retrieve the devices.

The quest description also asks people not to destroy property or “dig up the town,” and to trust the clues. In true swashbuckling fashion, Perri says “X” will always mark the spot.

The jeweler also says the process was a bonding experience for him and his wife and hopes it can serve as a positive distraction for those who chose to embark on the journey themselves.

“Giving people adventure is giving them something to believe in again, besides this COVID crap,” Perri told Fox.

For more information on specific hunts or registration, visit JohnnysTreasureQuest.com

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Buried Treasure, Michigan

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 1, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Alarming White Opt-Out Rates Have Left Eastside Suburban Schools Segregated at Levels Not Seen Since the 1960s Read More

  2. 'This Is Our Second Chance. We Won't Get a Third," DeWine Says in Asking, But Not Mandating, Ohioans Wear Masks Read More

  3. Courtney Gousman Will Replace Danita Harris as News 5's Evening Anchor Read More

  4. Two Concepts, a Cafe and 'Bar/Lounge/Kitchen,' to Open on Ground Floor of Harbor Verandas by Rock Hall Read More

  5. City of Cleveland Passes Legislation Requiring Masks Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation