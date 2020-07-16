Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 16, 2020

C-Notes

National Accelerator for Local Musicians Launches in Cleveland

Posted By on Thu, Jul 16, 2020 at 10:13 AM

click to enlarge Sean Oatz - COURTESY OF BACKLINE
  • Courtesy of Backline
  • Sean Oatz

A Cleveland native who has managed a number of talented young artists primarily in the city's rap scene, Sean Oatz, a promoter at Rumor Nightclub who’s worked with acts such as Lil Cray, DJ Ky, YFL Kelvin and Luis Armando, has recently joined the team at national accelerator gener8tor to launch Backline Cleveland, a program designed to help Cleveland artists become national acts.

Backline's 12-week grant accelerator program provides coaching, mentoring, industry networking, and grants to cohorts of three or four musicians and/or bands. Each participant of the program receives a $20,000 budget grant.



The Backline program is free to artists and, unlike many other similar programs, takes no residuals, royalties or revenue share.

Musicians and bands of any genre may apply. A panel of local and national music industry professionals will interview and select the participants.

“It’s a multi-tiered selection process,” says Brian Lynch, Backline Program Manager in a recent conference call with Oatz. The program launched in Cleveland earlier this year, and the deadline for applications is July 20. “In the first phase of application reviews, we involve some local tastemakers — it could be radio hosts, talent buyers or journalists — and send them the applicants' song submissions and have them blind-rank the artists. From there, we get a top 50 and then a top 25, where we start to bring in national judges. We’ll host some sessions with a producer and bring in someone to judge the performances. Likewise, the final interviews are with a panel of national music industry professionals."

During the “create” stage, Backline artists produce music and content. The Backline team facilitates introductions to potential collaborators, studios, photographers and videographers and other industry experts for the Backline artists during this phase.

The “connect” phase provides introductions, resources, and mentorship for Backline artists to efficiently connect with industry leaders locally, nationally, and internationally who can help bolster their careers. Each Backline artist takes a group trip to Los Angeles and New York, and will be connected to experts in the music industry. Because of COVID-19 concerns, this year's trips out of town will be virtual.

“We’re doing this right now in a couple of markets, and I think the meetings have been really effective virtually,” says Lynch. “The artists have been so much more relaxed. It’s not like you’re walking onto the Apple campus and knowing that everything is riding on the meeting you have. It’s been really great so far.”

During the "plan" phase, the Backline team works individually with each Backline artist to plan out the next year of his or her career. This stage focuses on driving sustaining revenue and heightening the profile of each Backline artist.

Oatz and Lynch say they’ve already received more than 250 applications and expect to wind up with several hundred. The two are optimistic that they can dig up some terrific local talent.

“I’ve worked and operated in places like Atlanta and Miami, and Cleveland operates a little differently,” says Oatz. “I started doing things differently here. I move myself around a little more. I’ve tried to change people’s minds. I have a track record and a resume and I need my friends in the city like KISS-FM and DJ E-V and Steph Floss to come out and talk about what’s going on here with Backline. It’s something new for the city, but it’ll give you the same results that Lil Cray had and that Cassidy King had and that Machine Gun Kelly has had and that Chip the Ripper and Ray Jr. have had. People need some money when they’re starting a new business, and $20,000 isn’t a drop in the bucket."

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 1, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Alarming White Opt-Out Rates Have Left Eastside Suburban Schools Segregated at Levels Not Seen Since the 1960s Read More

  2. 'This Is Our Second Chance. We Won't Get a Third," DeWine Says in Asking, But Not Mandating, Ohioans Wear Masks Read More

  3. Courtney Gousman Will Replace Danita Harris as News 5's Evening Anchor Read More

  4. Two Concepts, a Cafe and 'Bar/Lounge/Kitchen,' to Open on Ground Floor of Harbor Verandas by Rock Hall Read More

  5. City of Cleveland Passes Legislation Requiring Masks Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation