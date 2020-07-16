Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, July 16, 2020

Sapporo Sushi to Close Downtown Spot on Aug 1 and Reopen in Lakewood on Aug 11 as Hako

Posted By on Thu, Jul 16, 2020 at 4:30 PM

Sapporo Sushi (1906 E. 6th St., 216-579-7000) has been a downtown mainstay for 15 years. The small shop on the alleyway, beloved for its sushi, sashimi, rolls, noodle bowls and teriyaki dishes, will be rolling down the shutters for good on August 1.

But fans of the owners and food won't have to wait long to enjoy both again as they are relocating the shop to Lakewood. The new restaurant will be called Hako (13603 Madison Ave., 216-273-7110), and it will be run as a partnership with Jackie Kim, the owner of Ohashi in North Olmsted. The space formerly was home to Kim's Aji Noodle Bar and, before that, Yuzu.



In addition to nigiri sushi, sashimi and dozens of traditional and eclectic rolls, the menu will feature "pan sushi." Popular in Hawaii, pan sushi is a more carefree style of sushi that features layers of rice, fish, roe and sauces, which are pressed and then cut into tidy squares. Also on the menu are various bento boxes that include multiple components.

When it opens on August 11, the restaurant will have indoor and outdoor dining.

