Friday, July 17, 2020

C-Notes

Update: Alan Jackson Reschedules Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Concert

Posted By on Fri, Jul 17, 2020 at 10:57 AM

KRISTY BELCHER
  • Kristy Belcher
Update: Alan Jackson has just announced new dates for the summer tour that was supposed to start this month and include an August date at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Jackson will now play Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on July 10.



Tickets for the original concert will be honored.

Original Post 11/7/2019: Country music star Alan Jackson has just announced the details of a 2020 tour that includes stops at arenas and festivals.

On July 9, he’ll headline the 40th annual Country Concert festival in Fort Loramie, OH, and on Aug. 14, he’ll perform at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Tickets and information for all the tour dates are available at alanjackson.com/tour.

