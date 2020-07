Betts Restaurant, the Replacement for Parker's Downtown, to Open in Kimpton Schofield Hotel on August 9

click to enlarge Kimpton Schofield Hotel

click to enlarge Kimpton Schofield Hotel

In March, the Kimpton Schofield Hotel in downtown Cleveland shuttered its restaurant Parker’s. The move was done in accordance with the statewide shutdown, but it set in motion plans to renovate and rebrand of the space, which is nearing completion. When it opens back up on Thursday, August 6, it will be as Betts Restaurant (2000 E. Ninth St.).“Betts will offer something for everyone – at all times of the day,” according to a press release. The new eatery will be open for weekday breakfast, lunch and dinner, and weekend brunch. The menu will feature “elevated, health-conscious fare that caters to all diets, including vegan, gluten-free, keto, dairy-free and vegetarian.”Located on the ground floor of the gorgeously restored building at E. Ninth Street and Euclid Avenue, Betts will be under the watch of executive chef Rob Stauch, who is tasked with finding a balance between healthy and flavorful dishes.“Betts will offer not only a thoughtful approach to dining but personal dining options as well,” the chef promises. “It’s easy for people to eat healthy here, but if you want a burger we have that, too.”Interior modifications were made to create a “cozy yet cool” space with comfortable touches. “The space itself feels inviting, welcoming and warm – a place to settle into where you can unwind comfortably and casually while feeling right at home,” according to the hotel.The beverage program will offer nitro coffee, draft beer, wines by the glass, seasonal cocktails and cold-pressed juices from Anna in the Raw “Our summer cocktails will feature everything from a keto friendly margarita to a rotating summer punch,” says GM Jason Reiss. “Our goal is to have something for everyone.”The name “Betts” was chosen as a tribute to Elizabeth Schofield, wife of the building’s architect and namesake Levi Schofield.