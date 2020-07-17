Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, July 17, 2020

Cleveland Reports 6 New COVID-19 Deaths, Total Cases Cross 4,000

Posted By on Fri, Jul 17, 2020 at 9:23 AM

click to enlarge Frank Jackson (5/4/2020). - CLEVELAND CITY HALL FACEBOOK LIVE VIDEO
  • Cleveland City Hall Facebook Live Video
  • Frank Jackson (5/4/2020).

The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported six new resident deaths from COVID-19, the city announced in its Thursday evening press release.

The deaths "include males and females ranging in age from their 30s to 70s."



Eighty-eight Cleveland residents have died from the virus.

The city also reported 88 new cases, which brings the total caseload over 4,000.

While Cuyahoga County was moved off the state's watchlist to possibly move from a Level 3 to a Level 4 on the public health alert system, there is still widespread community infection.

Per the state's health order for Level 3 counties, Cuyahoga residents must wear masks in public.

Ohio has seen 66,540 confirmed cases, 4,061 probable cases (70,601 total), with 9,324 hospitalizations and 2,280 in ICU.

3,103 Ohioans have died from the virus — more than the state lost in deaths to the Vietnam War, as DeWine mentioned in his Wednesday-night address politely asking everyone to wear a mask and not act like assholes.

