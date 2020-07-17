Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 17, 2020

Bites

LBM in Lakewood to Reopen Monday, July 20 for Dine-In, Take-Out and New Outdoor Dining

Posted By on Fri, Jul 17, 2020 at 10:10 AM

click to enlarge lbm_survival_guide_menu_header.jpg
LBM (12301 Madison Ave., 216-712-4692), everybody’s favorite Viking-themed neighborhood cocktail bar in Lakewood, has announced plans to fully reopen for indoor, take-out and new sidewalk dining. That will occur on Monday, July 20. Because nothing this team does is quotidian, the relaunch will involve a Gordian knot of seating modifications, menu reformatting, high-tech safety protocols and peculiar sense of humor.

Guests who visit on or after July 20 will observe a new theme-styled menu, one that changes every couple of months. The theme for the initial offering is called “LBM: The Apocalypse Survival Guide.” The actual menu is fully illustrated and digitized, accessed by diners via QR codes embedded on tables and the bar. Disposable printed versions also will be available for guests who prefer them.



“For safety when dining in and for some entertainment while following along if doing take-out at home,” explains owner Eric Ho.

The menu is broken down into chapters based on “survival practices,” such as mental fortitude, water, fire, shelter, tools, hunting, gathering and scavenging. Sketches throughout provide lessons in knot making, fire building, water purification and foraging for wild edibles. Cocktails and dishes inspired by those concepts are listed alongside.

click to enlarge lbm_survival_guide_menu.jpg
Modifications to the interior further drive home the theme and make it a more immersive and entertaining experience.

As for seating, there will be three sections at the bar, three six-person tables in the dining room and three deuces on the sidewalk.

Since enduring a Covid scare of their own recently, the team has been busy “researching, implementing and installing safety measures that bring guest safety to another level,” Ho adds. These practices include low-hanging fruit like masks, social distancing and sanitizer stations, but also the installation of a hospital-grade UV light in the HVAC system to sanitize the recirculating air. A professional sanitizing company will regularly apply antibacterial quaternary film on all surfaces to disinfect them.

“We found it our responsibility that if we reopened that our crew was 100-percent comfortable with our precautions, active measures and procedures to keep them safe and healthy and that our ease will transfer to the guests as well,” says Ho.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Lbm, lakewood

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 1, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Metroparks to Demolish Two Buildings on W. 25th Street for Irishtown Bend Project Read More

  2. Alarming White Opt-Out Rates Have Left Eastside Suburban Schools Segregated at Levels Not Seen Since the 1960s Read More

  3. Welcome to a Terrifying School Year at Ridgeview High in the Midst of a Pandemic Read More

  4. Courtney Gousman Will Replace Danita Harris as News 5's Evening Anchor Read More

  5. Sapporo Sushi to Close Downtown Spot on Aug 1 and Reopen in Lakewood on Aug 11 as Hako Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation