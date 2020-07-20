Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, July 20, 2020

Local Dark Electronic Act Releases Its Debut Album

Posted By on Mon, Jul 20, 2020 at 11:51 AM

click to enlarge NOVUS OBSCURUM
  • Novus Obscurum
Earlier this month, the locally based dark electronic collective Dispel released its debut album, Lore. Martin Bowes (Nine Inch Nails, Psychic TV) mastered the album at the Cage Studios in Coventry, UK.

Mike Textbook, who records as TEXTBOOK, handled production duties.
A founding member of the local hardcore group Face Value, band leader Scott Dispel also drums in TEXTBEAK.



The album revolves around a single concept.

“Through the canvas of darkwave electronic music, vocal hooks and fantasy driven lyrics, creating a concept album about the venerated [album’s theme of a] ‘hero’s journey’ became our personal quest. May it aid you in yours,” says Dispel in a press release about the album. "The ‘hero’s journey’ is an archetype that has been venerated since mankind’s early beginnings. Inspired by Joseph Cambell’s book, The Power of Myth, the songs on Lore represent the different stages of the ‘hero’s journey.’ The fantasy driven lyrics draw on our love of mythology, mysticism and fantasy gaming. We intuitively felt there was an audience that would resonate to such Medieval themes and our hope is to inspire our fans, to attack their destinies."

"Infelix ego," a Latin meditation composed by Dominican monk Girolamo Savonarola before he was burned at the stake, inspired songs such as "Atonement." Dispel's members felt the album's sacred choral pieces would help to "represent the self-realization stages of the quest and reinforce the congruent nature of the enduring soul."

The band cites artists as Sisters of Mercy, Bauhaus, Clan of Xymox, Depeche Mode, VNV Nation and Blutengle, Delerium, the Misfits and the Cramps as inspirations, and songs such as the rollicking “Abyssal Hammer (Chaos),” a song driven by its heavy percussion, and the Jesus and Mary Chain-like "The Depth of Transformation (The Return)" suggest the aforementioned acts.

In addition to Dispel, the band also features powerhouse singer Ravensea, a Berklee vocal performance/music therapy major.

Lore is available for download and on CD. A vinyl verison is in the works.

