Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Cleveland Burger Week Returns in August With $6 Burgers From Your Favorite Cleveland Restaurants

Posted By on Tue, Jul 21, 2020 at 12:27 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF INSTAGRAM USER @FLIPSIDE_BURGERS
  • Photo courtesy of Instagram user @flipside_burgers
Amidst all the bad news, some good news.

Scene's Cleveland Burger Week is returning this year from August 17-23.



From gourmet blends to off-menu specialties and even beer pairings – we will pay tribute to America’s sweetheart – the Hamburger! Each restaurateur and Chef will prepare their unique take on the burger.

The idea is to get people to embrace the food, culture and Cleveland-love while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places! We will even be printing Burger Passports for participants to get stamped at participating locations throughout the week! Collect at least 5 stamps and be eligible for a very special grand prize drawing featuring a Grill and Ultimate Grill Out!

Burger Week will draw hardcore burger fanatics and people that can appreciate a good hearty meal.

For a list of all participating restaurants or to get in touch, check out the Cleveland Burger Week site.

