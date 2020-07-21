Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Bites

Der Braumeister Restaurant Reopens With Interior, Exterior Improvements Wednesday, July 22

Posted By on Tue, Jul 21, 2020 at 11:17 AM

click to enlarge DER BRAUMEISTER
  • Der Braumeister
Der Braumeister Restaurant (13046 Lorain Ave., 216-671-6220) has been closed to the public for two months, but stayed busy thanks to a catering contract with the Cleveland Clinic to provide food for front-line workers. Following that engagement, management began work on another project, the renovation of the 90-year-old restaurant.

When the restaurant officially reopens on Wednesday, July 22, diners will observe meaningful improvements to the physical space, but also to the menu and draft beer system. Over the past few months, owner Jenn Wirtz updated the flooring, indoor and outdoor furniture, exterior signage and beverage program. There was assistance from the City of Cleveland’s Storefront Renovation Program.



Completing the changes are a new streamlined menu and Covid procedures to best adapt to the times. Reservations are strongly encouraged, but patio and bar seats will be on a first come, first serve basis.

“Our customers and community are like family, and we’ve really missed everyone over the past few months,” Wirtz states. “We worked so hard to get to this place ready, and I’m so excited to open back up, show off our updated space, and get back to doing the work we love.”

Der Braumeister Restaurant reopens for indoor, outdoor and carry-out dining with online ordering on July 22.
click to enlarge DER BRAUMEISTER
  • Der Braumeister

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 15, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Mike DeWine’s Facebook Page Shows Why Ohio Can’t Have Nice Things Read More

  2. Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder Arrested in Connection with $60 Million in Bribes Read More

  3. Terry Francona's Son Calls Out Indians: "Quietly doing away with the name is the easy way out." Read More

  4. Horrific Photos of Protester Who Got His Eye Shot Out by Cleveland Police at George Floyd Protest Read More

  5. Sauce the City Galley Signs First Food Tenant, Twisted Taino Latin Eatery Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation