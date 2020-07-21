Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Bites

Panera Is Giving Out Unlimited Free Coffee All Summer and God Bless Them

Posted By on Tue, Jul 21, 2020 at 9:45 AM

The world is crap and everything is a nightmare, but there are still a few rays of sunshine in this hellscape as we slide into the apocalypse.

Our friends at Panera (a.k.a. St. Louis Bread Company, a.k.a. Bread Co. if you’re an OG) have decided to look out for us during these difficult times by providing us with one of the most essential elements of life — coffee — for free.



From now through Halloween, the MyPanera+ coffee subscription service is free. It usually costs $8.99 per month (still a steal) but now when you sign up for MyPanera+, you can get one coffee of any size in any flavor every two hours for free.

The offer works for hot coffee, iced coffee and even hot tea, so caffeine addicts of all types can get in on the deal. You can use the subscription to get your unlimited refills in the drive-through or while you're inside at the cafe.

And if you have a scientist friend working on the vaccine, make sure you let them know about this. We need to keep their coffee cups full, dig?

To subscribe to MyPanera+, visit panerabread.com/mypaneracoffee.

