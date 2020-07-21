Prosperity Social Club Reopens Friday, July 31

click to enlarge
Prosperity Social Club
(1109 Starkweather Ave., 216-937-1938) has been shuttered since March, but the beloved Tremont saloon will reopen its doors on Friday, July 31, says owner Bonnie Flinner.
“We made the decision to close during Lent, so it’s only fitting that we kick things off again with a Friday Fish Fry,” says owner Bonnie Flinner, adding that the opening day roster will be limited to drinks and the fish fry. That beer-battered haddock meal with tartar sauce, asiago-and-parmesan mac-n-cheese and tangy coleslaw will be available that first Friday and every Friday thereafter for dine-in, take-out and curbside pickup.
Going forward, Prosperity will be open Wednesdays through Sundays, from 2 p.m. to midnight. The kitchen will serve until 9 p.m. The menu will ramp up over time, with new items being added gradually beginning August 1. Starting August 8, the bar will offer packed picnic options as well.
“For those who want to head across the street to enjoy the beauty and space of Lincoln Park while the weather’s still nice, we’ll be putting together an appetizer, main course and light dessert planned and packaged specifically for al fresco dining,” says Flinner. “We’ll even have blankets available for purchase if you find yourself unexpectedly beguiled by the Park or a Tremont arts event on a sunny Saturday or Sunday.”
To go with the food, GM Jeffrey Siefer will roll out a tasty selection of wine, beer and spirits, including classic and featured cocktails. Prosperity’s traditional Sangria and a new summer rose sangria will now be available in 16-ounce carry-out bottles.
In addition to following industry guidelines, Flinner has added Plexiglas space dividers, sanitizing options and carryout tables.
“We want to the guests’ focus to be on friends, food and spirits, not on worrying about this temporarily challenging time, so we are going above and beyond to provide the best possible experience,” she explains. “This is still a ‘social club,’ even if right now we’re reuniting with friends while standing six feet apart and smiling behind masks.”
Flinner strongly recommends calling ahead to reserve indoor or outdoor seating. Soon, customers will be able to place orders online for pick up or delivery.