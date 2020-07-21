Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Scene & Heard

Ultimate Air Shuttle Will Resume Flights Between Cincinnati and Cleveland

Posted By on Tue, Jul 21, 2020 at 8:58 AM

click to enlarge ULTIMATE AIR SHUTTLE FB
  • Ultimate Air Shuttle FB
Ohio-based Ultimate Air Shuttle announced it will resume flights between Cincinnati and Cleveland, departing from Lunken Airport.

The premier jet service, which offers public charter flights between Atlanta, Charlotte, North Carolina, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Nashville, Tennessee, previously suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Since 2009, Ultimate Air Shuttle has offered charter services on 30-seat aircrafts for Fortune 500 companies, sports teams, group travel and casino trips. As a result of the pandemic, many of Ultimate Air Shuttle’s partnered corporations issued travel bans which led to a decrease in demand for its services.

As the company eases back into business, it will resume operations between “the Nati and the Land.”

Weekday flights start at $214 and include free snacks, free drinks and free bags.

For more information and to book flights, visit ultimateairshuttle.com.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 15, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Mike DeWine’s Facebook Page Shows Why Ohio Can’t Have Nice Things Read More

  2. Terry Francona's Son Calls Out Indians: "Quietly doing away with the name is the easy way out." Read More

  3. Horrific Photos of Protester Who Got His Eye Shot Out by Cleveland Police at George Floyd Protest Read More

  4. Sauce the City Galley Signs First Food Tenant, Twisted Taino Latin Eatery Read More

  5. 'Black Lives Matter is a Terrorist Organization' — The Cleveland Police Union's Ugly History With BLM Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation