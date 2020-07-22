Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Scene & Heard

Family of Thomas Yatsko, Shot and Killed by Off-Duty Cleveland Police Officer, Reaches Partial Settlement in Federal Lawsuit

Posted By on Wed, Jul 22, 2020 at 12:53 PM

The estate of Thomas Yatsko, the young man who was shot and killed outside of Corner Alley in Uptown by an off-duty Cleveland police officer in January 2018, has reached as settlement with some defendants in its federal lawsuit over Yatsko's death.

As Fox 8 first reported, Corner Alley Uptown LLC, MRN Ltd, and 629 Euclid, LLC. will pay a combined $1.2 million dollars to his family, probate court documents show.



The civil suit remains ongoing with Cleveland police officer Sgt. Dean Graziolli, the off-duty officer who shot Yatsko.

A grand jury declined to bring any criminal charges against the officer after an investigation by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department. Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien served as special prosecutor in the case. Graziolli may still face internal discipline by Cleveland police. The Sheriff's Department found that he may have violated orders for officers to carry secondary weapons (tasers, etc.) when working side jobs.

“This partial settlement against the owners and operators of the Corner Alley is a step forward in the pursuit of justice,” Attorney Nick DiCello, who represents the family, told Fox 8. “We will continue pursuing claims against the Cleveland police officer who shot and killed Tommy.”

