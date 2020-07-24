Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 24, 2020

C-Notes

Here's the First Single From Mr. Gnome's Forthcoming New Album

Posted By on Fri, Jul 24, 2020 at 10:09 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF TERRORBIRD MEDIA
  • Courtesy of Terrorbird Media
Mr. Gnome, the artistic-minded local heavy metal duo that features singer-guitarist Nicole Barille and drummer-pianist Sam Meister, just announced it’ll release its new studio album, The Day Flew Away, on Oct. 16.

Mark Rankin (Queens of the Stone Age, Adele, Santigold) and Claudius Mittendorfer (Interpol, Tennis, Parquet Courts) mixed the album. It’s Mr. Gnome's first album since 2014’s The Heart of a Dark Star, and songs reflect the fact that the husband and wife duo have returned to a world that's much different from the one that found them relentlessly hitting the road each year.



The death of Barille’s father informs the album’s tone as does the couple’s new son.

The Cleveland duo that formed in 2005 has developed a cult following around North America and Europe thanks to constant touring and a "wholly realized visual aesthetic" that showcases the band’s self-produced album covers, music videos and photography.

In late 2017, Barille’s father suddenly and unexpectedly passed away. Two weeks later, Barille found out she was pregnant, and the band took a short break before starting to write and record The Day Flew Away.

“The album is primarily about the loss of my father, and the light that followed through the birth of my son," says Barille in a press release. "It’s a musical love letter reflecting on the patchwork of emotions people experience during life and especially, grief. It only continued to take on more meaning when I lost my cousin, and when Sam and I both lost his brother through the course of its production. It’s honestly a miracle the album is going to see the light of day. The concept of the album is just that life transforms you. The title isn’t necessarily about the actual day we lost our loved ones, but how that moment changes you from that point on, good or bad.”

You can hear “Psychonaut,” the shimmering first single that just came out today, on Bandcamp, Spotify and Soundcloud.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 15, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Gov. DeWine Mandates Masks Across Ohio to Help Stem the Coronavirus Tide Read More

  2. Cleveland Among 11 Cities White House Coronavirus Task Force Says Should Take 'Aggressive' Steps to Mitigate Outbreaks Read More

  3. Cleveland Burger Week Returns in August With $6 Burgers From Your Favorite Cleveland Restaurants Read More

  4. Ohio Legislators Propose Repeal of Corrupt HB6, But DeWine's Dumb, Tone-Deaf Ass Calls it "Good Policy" Read More

  5. Family of Thomas Yatsko, Shot and Killed by Off-Duty Cleveland Police Officer, Reaches Partial Settlement in Federal Lawsuit Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation