Here's the First Single From Mr. Gnome's Forthcoming New Album

Mr. Gnome, the artistic-minded local heavy metal duo that features singer-guitarist Nicole Barille and drummer-pianist Sam Meister, just announced it’ll release its new studio album,on Oct. 16.Mark Rankin (Queens of the Stone Age, Adele, Santigold) and Claudius Mittendorfer (Interpol, Tennis, Parquet Courts) mixed the album. It’s Mr. Gnome's first album since 2014’s, and songs reflect the fact that the husband and wife duo have returned to a world that's much different from the one that found them relentlessly hitting the road each year.The death of Barille’s father informs the album’s tone as does the couple’s new son.The Cleveland duo that formed in 2005 has developed a cult following around North America and Europe thanks to constant touring and a "wholly realized visual aesthetic" that showcases the band’s self-produced album covers, music videos and photography.In late 2017, Barille’s father suddenly and unexpectedly passed away. Two weeks later, Barille found out she was pregnant, and the band took a short break before starting to write and record“The album is primarily about the loss of my father, and the light that followed through the birth of my son," says Barille in a press release. "It’s a musical love letter reflecting on the patchwork of emotions people experience during life and especially, grief. It only continued to take on more meaning when I lost my cousin, and when Sam and I both lost his brother through the course of its production. It’s honestly a miracle the album is going to see the light of day. The concept of the album is just that life transforms you. The title isn’t necessarily about the actual day we lost our loved ones, but how that moment changes you from that point on, good or bad.”You can hear “Psychonaut,” the shimmering first single that just came out today, on Bandcamp Spotify and Soundcloud