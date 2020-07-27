Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, July 27, 2020

Maltz Performing Arts Center To Launch Livestream Concert Series

Posted By on Mon, Jul 27, 2020 at 11:04 AM

click to enlarge The Shootouts. - COURTESY OF THE MALTZ PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
  • Courtesy of the Maltz Performing Arts Center
  • The Shootouts.
The Maltz Performing Arts Center (MPAC) at Case Western Reserve University just announced that it’ll launch a new livestreamed concert series, LIVE Streamed@Silver Hall, in August. The series kicks off on Aug. 5 with a performance by Cleveland Jazz Orchestra. It runs through the end of September, at which point, we hope that it’s safer to attend live concerts.

“We've reached out to local artists and ensembles and generated a great and eclectic schedule,” says Maltz Center Director Jason Cohen, in a press release. “All concerts are free and co-promoted by CWRU/MPAC and the Ohio Arts Professionals Network, as well as the artist performing, and gives a real opportunity for these groups to reach their audiences during the pandemic.”



The free streaming series, which includes performances every Wednesday and Sunday night through Sept. 30, aims to highlight local and regional talent on stage. To ensure their safety, the performers will play to an empty venue. A state-of-the-art video recording and broadcast system that includes six high-definition remote-controlled cameras will capture the performances.

All concerts start at 8 p.m.

The full series lineup, which features performances from local acts such as Muamin Collective (Aug. 16), the Shootouts (Aug. 23), Uno Lady (Sept. 2) and Diana Chittester (Sept. 20), is available on the Maltz Center website.

