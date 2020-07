Apostle Jones to Livestream Concert From Downtown Cleveland Tonight

click to enlarge

The local indie soul band Apostle Jones has partnered up with Taste CLE's founder Adam Bossin and the Center for Rock Research to livestream a concert tonight at 9. The show, which will take place downtown Cleveland, will stream at facebook.com/apostlejonesmusic and americanmusictour.com “We are escalating the production for livestream shows, to keep people connected to music and feeling good,” says Apostle Jones singer Mikey Silas in a press release about the event. "Conversely, we hopefully will inspire other artists to work together to create visually strong and engaging entertainment for audiences in 2020. We — like most artists — lost a lot of work but we have used the time to regroup creatively around making music. We’ve been jonesing for the connection we feel to audiences and refuse to accept this these days as a lost opportunity. This show is passion turned into purpose and it's set on reclaiming and elevating the live-music experience for virtual audiences during this Covid-era."The concert will also feature a tribute to Silas’ dad, who died unexpectedly in June due to complications from surgery.“My dad loved Cleveland, live music and helping people,” says Silas. “He lived his life in service. Our goal with this show is to also inspire music and theater lovers with a chance to forget where they are and what’s troubling them and escape with music that resonates with the soul.”The performance will include several new songs that will be recorded for the band’s debut EP. The band will record the tracks at the Center for Rock Research right after the livestreaming event.