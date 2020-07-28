Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, July 28, 2020

C-Notes

Local Rapper Atari Jones Collaborates With Comedian Kathy Griffin on New Single

Posted By on Tue, Jul 28, 2020 at 3:04 PM

About a month ago, rapper and producer Atari Jones, a Shaker Heights native who now hops from city to city, reached out to comedian Kathy Griffin about appearing on a track on his forthcoming EP.

She agreed to collaborate, and Jones has just released "All That It Seems," the track that features their collaboration.



“I reached out to Ms. Griffin about two months ago about being on my EP, and surprisingly she was all for it,” says Jones via phone. “I was in Atlanta working in the studio day in and day out, and I was on my social media account and Tweeted out to Kathy Griffin because I was watching her in Pulp Fiction, and I just liked the way her voice sounds. She responded. She sent the vocals over the phone, and I co-produced them, and I made them sound good.”

Though Griffin is known for her comedy, she actually just sings on the undulating electronic track.

“She hadn’t been involved in music since she was in an Eminem video in the ’90s," says Jones.

The Kick Drums (Machine Gun Kelly), a production group with local roots, produced the song.

“The song is an older song of mine that I just never released,” says Jones. “It’s about three or four years old. I was waiting for a feature from another artist, and it so happened that Kathy Griffin was available. A couple of years ago, Kick Drums sent me the instrumental and asked me to come up with vocals. They liked my song ‘1998,’ and that’s how the collaboration came about. They sent me a few beats, and that was the one I felt comfortable with.”

The track represents the first single from an EP that Jones says will drop later this year.

