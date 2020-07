Lox, Stock and Brisket to Open New Shop at Van Aken District this Friday

click to enlarge Photo by Karin McKenna

click to enlarge Anthony Zappola

It's all systems go for Lox, Stock and Brisket (3401 Tuttle Rd.), which will reopen this weekend at Van Aken District . Chef and owner Anthony Zappola shuttered the popular University Heights restaurant on May 31 in advance of the move. Beginning Friday, fans will find it in a shimmering new 400-square-foot space in the Market Hall.When it opens this weekend, the glass-walled stand will offer lunch and dinner, with breakfast service to be introduced a few weeks later. The addition of breakfast items like egg sandwiches, lox and smoked fish will help activate the Market Hall throughout the day.For the coming days and weeks, diners will find a slightly abridged menu compared to what originally was offered in University Heights, but it will expand, says the chef. Of course, from Day 1, fan faves like the Lincoln Park (chicken schnitzel), Upper East Side (smoked brisket) and Ridge Lane (house-cured lox) will be available.Lox, Stock and Brisket joins other new Market Hall vendors like Domo Yakitori & Sushi , Scorpacciata Pizza Co., existing shops such as Banter, Chutney B., Scorpacciata Pasta Co., On the Rise and Rising Star Coffee and forthcoming tenants like Old Brooklyn Cheese Co Back in University Heights, the Rice Shop has been open for business since early June. That Asian-fusion concept originally was launched in Las Vegas before relaunching at the Ohio City Galley.