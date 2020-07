What Cuyahoga County Businesses Have Mask Compliance Complaints? There's a Map For That

click to enlarge Cuyahoga County

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish last Friday announced the launch of an interactive map that county residents can use to consult to see which businesses have been the subject of mask compliance complaints.The data, which is pulled from the county's compliance complaint hotline and website, lets users not only see which restaurants or businesses have failed to abide by health standards but also which ones have received positive feedback from customers.“This will give everyone a way to shop comfortably, and hopefully a way to urge establishments and patrons to wear masks,” Budish said .So if you're in town and want to haul it to somewhere safe and avoid establishments that have been reported to the county for skirting best practices, you can check out the lay of the land beforehand.