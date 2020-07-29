Great Lakes Announces It'll Re-Close Brewpub For Now Because of Coronavirus Concerns

We’d like to share with you an important update regarding our brewpub at Brewhouse No. 1. Beginning Wednesday, July 29, our restaurant and patio will close temporarily as we reexamine our operations. This decision is not an easy one for us to make, but we feel it is what’s best for the health and safety of our guests and employee-owners.
Since we reopened our doors in June, we have gone above and beyond to meet and adhere to all guidelines and mandates set forth by the City of Cleveland, Governor Mike DeWine, and Health Departments at the local, state, and federal levels. We are grateful that none of our staff have become ill and we want to keep it that way.
Our hope is to reopen soon with a new service model more appropriate for our current health climate. In the meantime, our gift shop will continue to operate daily from 11AM – 6PM with packaged beer, merchandise, and growler and crowler fills to-go.
So this isn’t goodbye – it’s see you later, and we can’t wait for that day to come. Until then, keep washing your hands, watch your distance, and leave that mask on whenever you’re not sipping a Dortmunder Gold at home. Thank you for your continued support.
