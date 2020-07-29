Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Bites

Great Lakes Announces It'll Re-Close Brewpub For Now Because of Coronavirus Concerns

Posted By on Wed, Jul 29, 2020 at 11:05 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY GREAT LAKES
  • Courtesy Great Lakes

A few months into Ohio's attempted reopening, coronavirus infections have continued, the state is hitting numbers for cases and hospitalizations not seen since the onset of the pandemic, and a few businesses are now reconsidering their current operations given the landscape.

Great Lakes announced this morning that, like Angelo's and Forest City Brewing, it's dialing back given what's happening.



The Ohio City brewery and pub will be closing for public dining and imbibing as of today, remaining open only for merchandise and growler fills. A business model more appropriate for what we're all living through right now might wait around the corner, but for now, the doors are closing.

Their full message below:

We’d like to share with you an important update regarding our brewpub at Brewhouse No. 1. Beginning Wednesday, July 29, our restaurant and patio will close temporarily as we reexamine our operations. This decision is not an easy one for us to make, but we feel it is what’s best for the health and safety of our guests and employee-owners.

Since we reopened our doors in June, we have gone above and beyond to meet and adhere to all guidelines and mandates set forth by the City of Cleveland, Governor Mike DeWine, and Health Departments at the local, state, and federal levels. We are grateful that none of our staff have become ill and we want to keep it that way.

Our hope is to reopen soon with a new service model more appropriate for our current health climate. In the meantime, our gift shop will continue to operate daily from 11AM – 6PM with packaged beer, merchandise, and growler and crowler fills to-go.

So this isn’t goodbye – it’s see you later, and we can’t wait for that day to come. Until then, keep washing your hands, watch your distance, and leave that mask on whenever you’re not sipping a Dortmunder Gold at home. Thank you for your continued support.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 15, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. What Cuyahoga County Businesses Have Mask Compliance Complaints? There's a Map For That Read More

  2. Lawsuit: Same Cleveland Cop Who Hit Nonviolent Protestor With Baton Also Pepper Sprayed Another Nonviolent Protestor Read More

  3. Ohio Judge Rules Health Departments Cannot Suspend Restaurant Licenses Over Face Mask Violations Read More

  4. Land Bank to Demolish Former St. Peter Chanel High School in Bedford Read More

  5. Sadly, Our Well-Armed Militia Will Not Battle Tyranny at This Time Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation