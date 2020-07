Police Looking for Help to Identify This Asshole Who Spray Painted Swastikas and Anti-Semitic Graffiti in University Heights

UH PD

Do you know this asshole?University Heights police are looking for help in identifying this sorry excuse for a human being who spray painted anti-Semitic graffiti and swastikas on buildings in the city between July 21 and July 26 Based on surveillance video, cops think the suspect is a white man in his early to mid-20s who is between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-1 in height and who chooses to leave the house to express hate while wearing socks and sandals.If you have an idea of who this might be, you can call detectives at 216-932-8799.