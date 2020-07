Attention Hipsters: Coca-Cola Launches Topo Chico-Branded Hard Seltzer

Coca Cola

Coca-Cola this week announced its first foray into alcoholic beverages — a Topo Chico hard seltzer slated for a 2021 U.S. launch, CNBC reports.The new drink will be sold in select cities in Latin America later this year.Topo Chico is a Texas cult phenomenon, surely, but Coke has been expanding its distribution since the beverage company acquired the brand in 2017.White Claw and Truly hold most of the market share in the hard seltzer space, and other brands have launched competing versions to keep up. During quarantine, data and insight company Nielsen reported that sales of hard seltzers sold off premise grew 288% during the week ended April 18 alone.Coke said it would share more details about Topo Chico Hard Seltzer closer to the launch.