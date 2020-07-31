Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 31, 2020

Bites

Tabletop Board Game Cafe Reopens With Added Safety Measures

Posted By on Fri, Jul 31, 2020 at 10:09 AM

click to enlarge mvimg_20200725_154859-01.jpeg

Tabletop Board Game Cafe in Ohio City is reopening with plexiglass dividers, reduced capacity and a reservations-only operation.

"These rules will be enforced by staff and management. We're taking this stuff seriously because your safety is important to us and our staff's safety is important to us. We want to thank Cleveland for the love we've been shown over the past five years, allowing us to share in your fun and games. Tabletop is truly a place of joy for us and for so many, and we feel lucky for the opportunities we've had. We know there are challenges to being open right now that other restaurants are not facing, but we're doing our best to meet the challenge and go above and beyond," they announced this week.



Among the added precautions:

- We're requiring reservations. Reservations for 2, 3, or 4 hour blocks can be made at www.tabletopcleve.com. This is so that we can safely control the number of people in the cafe at one time.
- We've reduced our capacity to about 1/3 of our previous capacity.
- Tables have been spaced out to keep groups separated, and we've installed large plastic barriers between tables to help prevent the spread of germs.
- Masks are required at all times while in the cafe, while not actively eating or drinking. If you're playing games for a while at your table, you'll still need to have a mask on the whole time.
- We're limiting the number of customers who can browse the game shelf at one time, and requiring customers to wear gloves while browsing.
- After a game is played, it will be thoroughly sanitized and/or quarantined for a minimum of three days before being returned to the shelf to prevent surface contamination.
Make a reservation at tabletopcleve.com.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 29, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. These Are the 25 Most Dangerous Intersections in Cleveland Read More

  2. Police Looking for Help to Identify This Asshole Who Spray Painted Swastikas and Anti-Semitic Graffiti in University Heights Read More

  3. Ohio Prepares for Dad Drinking Schedules After Gov. DeWine Asks for 10 p.m. Last Call to Stem Coronavirus Tide Read More

  4. Ohio County Fair Mystified that Large Gathering Caused Covid Outbreak Read More

  5. Cleveland Has a Middle-Class Housing Affordability Problem Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation