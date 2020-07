Tabletop Board Game Cafe Reopens With Added Safety Measures

click to enlarge

- We're requiring reservations. Reservations for 2, 3, or 4 hour blocks can be made at www.tabletopcleve.com. This is so that we can safely control the number of people in the cafe at one time.

- We've reduced our capacity to about 1/3 of our previous capacity.

- Tables have been spaced out to keep groups separated, and we've installed large plastic barriers between tables to help prevent the spread of germs.

- Masks are required at all times while in the cafe, while not actively eating or drinking. If you're playing games for a while at your table, you'll still need to have a mask on the whole time.

- We're limiting the number of customers who can browse the game shelf at one time, and requiring customers to wear gloves while browsing.

- After a game is played, it will be thoroughly sanitized and/or quarantined for a minimum of three days before being returned to the shelf to prevent surface contamination.

Tabletop Board Game Cafe in Ohio City is reopening with plexiglass dividers, reduced capacity and a reservations-only operation."These rules will be enforced by staff and management. We're taking this stuff seriously because your safety is important to us and our staff's safety is important to us. We want to thank Cleveland for the love we've been shown over the past five years, allowing us to share in your fun and games. Tabletop is truly a place of joy for us and for so many, and we feel lucky for the opportunities we've had. We know there are challenges to being open right now that other restaurants are not facing, but we're doing our best to meet the challenge and go above and beyond," they announced this week.Among the added precautions:Make a reservation at tabletopcleve.com.