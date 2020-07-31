Tabletop Board Game Cafe Reopens With Added Safety Measures

- We're requiring reservations. Reservations for 2, 3, or 4 hour blocks can be made at www.tabletopcleve.com. This is so that we can safely control the number of people in the cafe at one time.Make a reservation at tabletopcleve.com.
- We've reduced our capacity to about 1/3 of our previous capacity.
- Tables have been spaced out to keep groups separated, and we've installed large plastic barriers between tables to help prevent the spread of germs.
- Masks are required at all times while in the cafe, while not actively eating or drinking. If you're playing games for a while at your table, you'll still need to have a mask on the whole time.
- We're limiting the number of customers who can browse the game shelf at one time, and requiring customers to wear gloves while browsing.
- After a game is played, it will be thoroughly sanitized and/or quarantined for a minimum of three days before being returned to the shelf to prevent surface contamination.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.