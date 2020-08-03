Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, August 3, 2020

This is LeBron James' New Picture Book

Posted By on Mon, Aug 3, 2020 at 1:40 PM

click to enlarge HARPERCOLLINS
  • HarperCollins
LeBron James, currently enbubbled in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., for the NBA restart, has penned a picture book for young readers that's scheduled to hit digital and physical bookshelves Aug. 11.

I Promise is based on one of James' flagship personal credos — "I promise to never forget where I came from" — and builds upon his Family Foundation's mission to motivate children everywhere to #StriveForGreatness.



"Featuring James’s upbeat, rhyming text and vibrant illustrations perfectly crafted for a diverse audience by New York Times bestselling artist Nina Mata, this book has the power to inspire all children and families to be their best," writes HarperCollins.

"Books have the ability to teach, inspire, and bring people together," James said in a press release. "That's why these books, and the opportunity to get children and parents reading together, mean so much to me."

James said that it was important to him that every kid be able to see him or herself in the characters in his books. He has signed a two-book deal with HarperCollins and is also reportedly writing a middle-grade novel which is currently scheduled for publication some time in 2021.

I Promise is currently available for pre-order here.

***
