Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Bites

Bourbon Street Barrel Room in Tremont to Reopen on Friday August 7 After More Than Four Months of Being Closed

Posted By on Wed, Aug 5, 2020 at 2:29 PM

click to enlarge JUSTIN CLEMENS
  • Justin Clemens
Like most restaurants, Bourbon Street Barrel Room (2393 Professor Ave., 216-298-4400) has been closed since the middle of March. But unlike many of its brethren, it has remained that way. That will change on Friday August 1, when the popular Tremont eatery will reopen its doors one month shy of its sixth birthday.

Owner Justin Clemens says that he and his chef Johnny Schulze never really considered switching to take-out business because it really didn’t make sense given their business model.



“Carryout has never been a huge piece of our business,” Clemens explains. “Our focus has always been to make sure that the people in the building have a great experience, so we didn’t even offer carryout during our weekend dinners and brunches.”

In May, when the Governor began loosening restaurant restrictions, Clemens says that he held multiple staff meetings. The consensus, he says, was to “sit it all out together until the end of July. It was tough on the checkbook, but I feel like it was the human thing to do.”

That same team will band together to reopen the doors on August 1. Guests will find most of their favorite Creole and Cajun dishes, like Po' Boys, red beans and rice, shrimp Creole, seafood gumbo and crawfish etouffe – all washed down with rum-laced Hurricanes.

Clemens says that social distancing will result in a 30-percent loss of seating indoors and out, not too bad considering. The big anxiety comes in the form of the uncertainly that awaits, he says.

“The big advantage of being open for six years is that you have so much historical data that was so accurate; we were dialed in,” he says. “But now, we’re literally back to square one. We have no idea. That is really spooky.”

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 29, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Chicago's Home of Chicken and Waffles Has Closed Read More

  2. FBI Raiding Cleveland Properties Owned by Ukrainian Oligarchs Read More

  3. Dick Goddard, Cleveland's Best Weatherman Ever, Has Passed Away at 89 Read More

  4. Protection Orders Sought Against Two Protestors Who Demonstrated at TownHall Read More

  5. Amy Acton Resigns as DeWine's Health Advisor, Severing Ties with Ohio Coronavirus Response Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation