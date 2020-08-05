Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Restoration Society Seeking Input on Future Civil Rights Trail in Cleveland

Posted By on Wed, Aug 5, 2020 at 3:17 PM

click to enlarge "Dr. Martin Luther King speaks in Rockefeller Park, East Blvd and Superior Ave." 1967 - CLEVELAND MEMORY PROJECT
  • Cleveland Memory Project
  • "Dr. Martin Luther King speaks in Rockefeller Park, East Blvd and Superior Ave." 1967

The Cleveland Restoration Society last year received a $50,000 grant from the National Park Service to develop a Civil Rights Trail in Cleveland.

The project, which is expected to take three years to complete, will identify and memorialize ten sites in Cleveland associated with the civil rights struggle of African-Americans between 1954 and 1976



"The struggle for civil rights continues today, as many Americans face inequities in housing, education and the criminal justice system," the CRS says on its site. "By marking sites in Cleveland where events took place which were pivotal to changes in federal legislation and Black empowerment, our community will honor the courage and steadfastness of our those who brought about this legislative and social progress."

In pursuit of identifying those ten spots, the Cleveland Restoration Society is offering a survey to help collect input.

Among the many options presented: The site of white riot in Little Italy in 1964 to protest the busing of students; the first 'straw buy' house in Cleveland, which was purchased by a white couple for a black couple to avoid racially discriminatory housing restrictions; the Sidaway Bridge, which separated Kinsman from Slavic Village and became a flashpoint during the Hough Riotsl the home where Carl Stokes lived while he served as Cleveland's mayor; the former location of Haggins Realty Office in Cleveland Heights, the first African-American owned realty company in Cleveland that served Blacks when white realtors refused to deal with them; among others.

Take the survey here.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

