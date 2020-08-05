Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Rock Gym Has Closed

Posted By on Wed, Aug 5, 2020 at 2:11 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CLEVELAND SCENE ARCHIVES
  • Photo via Cleveland Scene Archives
Cleveland Rock Gym, Northeast Ohio's oldest and most venerated climbing gym, has officially closed its doors. Owner Chris Allen announced this week in a Facebook post that the Euclid gym's final day of business was Sunday. He said he could not come to terms with the building's new landlord during Covid-19.

Cleveland Rock Gym has provided an array of big walls and bouldering walls for local climbers for more than 25 years. Allen has been the owner for eight. He thanked the gym's loyal customers and friends and families and said a message to members would be forthcoming soon.



Rock climbing has become increasingly popular in recent years, and new gyms have sprouted up in both Tremont and Lakewood. The former Masonic Temple on Franklin Boulevard in Ohio City is currently under renovation and, when open, promises to be one of the largest rock gyms in the state.

But Cleveland Rock Gym was the OG. It catered to climbers at every skill level and was a popular destination for parties and group outings. It's yet another casualty of Covid-19.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

