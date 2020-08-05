Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

CMA’s Virtual MIX: Viva to Celebrate Latin Culture

Posted By on Wed, Aug 5, 2020 at 4:59 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE CLEVELAND MUSEUM OF ART
  • Courtesy of the Cleveland Museum of Art
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Cleveland Museum of Art would host its MIX event on the first Friday of each month. With mass gatherings on hold, CMA has pivoted to a virtual MIX celebration. This week’s event, MIX: Viva, celebrates Latin culture and the CMA’s current exhibition, A Graphic Revolution: Prints and Drawings in Latin America. It takes place from 8 to 9 p.m. on Friday.

The event will feature contemporary and classic Latin hits, party visuals, Afro-Caribbean dance lessons and a poetry reading inspired by a work in A Graphic Revolution. CMA has already created a Spotify playlist and a list of local Latinx-owned restaurants for ordering takeout, featuring the cuisine of Mexico, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Guatemala, Chile and Puerto Rico, instructional dance videos from dance group Caribe Conexión.



MIX: Viva is part of CMA’s Home Is Where the Art Is initiative, which showcases the museum’s globally recognized digital resources and features a variety of newly created programs for people of all ages.

These sustainable digital experiences are continuing even though the museum has reopened.

For the upcoming virtual MIX event, DJ Cause & Effect will spin contemporary and classic Latin hits (salsa, bachata, merengue and reggae ton), and Texas-based artist Michael Menchaca, whose work is on view in A Graphic Revolution, will present a selection of original party visuals. Menchaca’s video art combines imagery from video games with ancient Maya texts to explore Latinx identities in a contemporary landscape.

The event also features salsa and Afro-Caribbean dance basics with the dance group Caribe Conexión.

The night will begin with an original poetic response to artist Belkis Ayón’s print I Always Return that's on view in the exhibition. The reading will feature actor-poet Andrew Aaron Valdez.

You can join the party through Zoom for a chance to be featured in a live “dance cam” that will occur throughout the event; a link to join will be posted to cma.org/mix and on the museum’s Facebook page. You can also send an email (subject line: “MIX: Viva”) to mix@clevelandart.org to receive a link in your inbox.

Facebook Watch live on the CMA’s Facebook page from your smartphone, iPad or computer.

