City of Cleveland Report Details 2,837 COVID-19 Non-Compliance Complaints

Since March 20, the city of Cleveland has received 2,837 complaints regarding COVID-19 noncompliance across a broad spectrum of businesses, organizations and private residences.Of those, 1,024 complaints were regarding mass gatherings, 1,088 were regarding masks and 568 were for social distancing. Other complaints cited the lack of available PPE, hand sanitizer, or general violations of guidelines.The full report, which you can read in PDF form here, detailed the city's highest repeat offenders in the allegation department. TownHall received the most complaints during the time period, followed by RTA, the casino, the Steelyard Walmart, the West Side Market and others.Complaints mainly came against private residences, followed by restaurants, stores and bars.When were people dialing up the health department? Right as everything kicked off in the middle of March with another big spike in the second and third weeks of July.The city of Cleveland instituted a mask mandate on July 3rd. Cuyahoga County, because of its status as a Level 3 county on the state's health advisory system, was under a mask mandate as of July 8. And DeWine issued a statewide mandate on July 22.