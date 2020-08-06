Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 6, 2020

Scene & Heard

Gov. DeWine Tests Negative for COVID After Testing Positive for COVID, Will Test for COVID Again

Posted By on Thu, Aug 6, 2020 at 10:35 PM

click to enlarge THE OHIO CHANNEL
  • The Ohio Channel

Gov Mike DeWine tested negative for COVID-19 Thursday evening hours after testing positive for the virus in a different version of a test.

The positive result came from a rapid test given as part of the protocol for those meeting and greeting President Trump, as DeWine was scheduled to do earlier today in Cleveland.



The negative result came from a more sensitive test which was administered by the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State following the positive result.

"A PCR test was administered to the Governor and members of his staff this afternoon. The PCR test looks for the specific RNA for the SARS CoV-2 — in other words, the genetic material specific for the virus that causes COVID-19," DeWine's office said in a statement. "The PCR test is known to be extremely sensitive, as well as specific, for the virus. The PCR tests for the Governor, First Lady, and staff were run twice. They came back negative the first time and came back negative when they were run on a second diagnostic platform."

"The test administered this morning to the Governor in Cleveland, as part of the protocol required to meet the President, was an antigen test. These tests represent a new technology to reduce the cost and improve the turnaround time for COVID-19 testing, but they are quite new. We do not have much experience with antigen tests here in Ohio. We will be working with the manufacturer to have a better understanding of how the discrepancy between these two tests could have occurred."

Gov. DeWine, Fran DeWine and the governor's staff will be tested again on Saturday out of an abundance of caution.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 29, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tests Positive for COVID-19 Read More

  2. Zack Reed at City Club: "We're Not Defunding the Damn Police" Read More

  3. Ohio Bars and Restaurants Sources of More COVID-19 Outbreaks Than Churches, Daycares, According to Ohio Department of Health Read More

  4. Cleveland Rock Gym Has Closed Read More

  5. FBI Raiding Cleveland Properties Owned by Ukrainian Oligarchs Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation