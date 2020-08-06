Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, August 6, 2020

Scene & Heard

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tests Positive for COVID-19

Posted By on Thu, Aug 6, 2020 at 12:35 PM

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release by the state.

DeWine was set to welcome the President in Cleveland today and was tested as part of normal protocol for those greeting the President.



He has no symptoms, the release said, and will be quarantining at his home for 14 days.

DeWine is the second governor to test positive. Oklahoma's Kevin Stitt tested positive for the virus in June.

