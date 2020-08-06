Variety of Local Acts to Participate in City Is Our Stage Performing Arts Event

With the temporary closure of many local performance venues, the City Is Our Stage
, a new event organized by locals Trad Burns, Sarah Morrison and Chuck Karnak, aims to host drive-up pop-up performances around town. The event takes place on Saturday, Aug. 15.
Some of the acts slated to perform include belly dancer Amina Louise, the dance troupe Ballet Legato, the local rock/roots act Cats on Holiday, opera singer Lara Troyer and pianist Mike Bruckman.
“During this unusual time, we are all craving live performance!” reads a press release about the event. “Now, you can get in your car with your loved ones, and soak in multiple performances at locations throughout the greater Cleveland area! Join us for this unique traveling show-where YOU are the one that travels! As travelers, you will be able to purchase a ticket by choosing from an East Side, West Side, Downtown, or 'Surprise Me' location. Then, you will have the opportunity to see different performances of varying styles. As an artistic traveler, you will have no idea what performance style you will get to see next, truly making this an adventure."
Each "artistic journey" will take around two hours, including short travel times between performances. Starting times vary by location. One hundred percent of the ticket sales will be split evenly between each artists participating in the City Is Our Stage.
"It is important that the amazing Cleveland area audiences do not forget about how much the performing arts give back to our community," reads the press release.
The City Is Our Stage aims to provide as an opportunity for local artists to once again to perform in front of a “live” audience. Tickets aren’t refundable, but Eventbrite will allow you to transfer your ticket to anyone you like before the event.
The promoters hope that if you are sick with COVID-19, have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, it is important to stay home and away from other people until it is safe to be around others. The nature of this event will allow you to remain in your car for each performance, if you wish to leave your vehicle we require that you wear a cloth mask and maintain at least 6-feet between your group and other audience members.
The event will move to Sunday, Aug. 15, if it rains.
Tickets
cost $40 per vehicle.
