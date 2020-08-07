Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, August 7, 2020

CMA's Picasso Exhibit Postponed Indefinitely Due to COVID-19

Posted By on Fri, Aug 7, 2020 at 7:19 AM

The highly anticipated 'Picasso and Paper' exhibit originally scheduled to appear at the Cleveland Museum of Art from May 24 to Aug. 23, and then rescheduled to Sept 22. to Dec. 13, has now been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19.



"Due to European travel restrictions in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the CMA has had to postpone the presentation of this special exhibition indefinitely," the museum said in a statement yesterday. "We are very saddened about this but must focus on the safety for the involved staff and artworks. We are hopeful that we can bring the exhibition to Cleveland in the future."

Titled Picasso and Paper, the exhibition is to be a showcase of the artist’s “prolonged engagement with paper” and is organized by the Cleveland Museum of Art and the Royal Academy of Arts, London, in collaboration with the Musée national Picasso, Paris.

Showcasing more than 300 works spanning the artist’s entire career, the exhibition highlights Picasso’s “deep appreciation of the physical world and his desire to manipulate diverse materials.” The exhibit will feature assembled collages of cut-and-pasted papers, sculptures from pieces of torn and burnt paper, documentary photographs and manipulated photographs on paper, and an array of printmaking techniques on paper supports.

