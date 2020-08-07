Nevada Added to List of Ohio's COVID-19 Travel Advisory States

What to Do During Self-Quarantine
Take your temperature with a thermometer two times a day and monitor for fever, as well as other symptoms including cough, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.
If fever and/or symptoms develop, call your medical provider.
Remain at home and avoid all in-person activities. This includes work, grocery stores and pharmacies, public events, and public places.
If you live in a home with other people who did not travel with you, stay in a separate room. If this is not possible, wear a face mask when you are in the same room and stay at least six feet away from others.
Do not leave home except to seek medical care. If you need to see a provider for reasons other than a medical emergency, please call in advance and discuss the care you need.
In the event of a medical emergency, call 9-1-1. Indicate that you are in home quarantine for novel coronavirus exposure. Keep a face mask on until you are asked by a health care provider to remove it.
Do not have visitors in your home.
Do not use public transportation, taxis, or ride-shares.
