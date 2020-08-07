Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 7, 2020

Scene & Heard

Nevada Added to List of Ohio's COVID-19 Travel Advisory States

Posted By on Fri, Aug 7, 2020 at 6:37 AM

screen_shot_2020-08-06_at_3.54.05_pm.png

Each Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will be updating a travel advisory that asks Ohio residents who have visited any state with a COVID-19 positivity rate — aka the percentage of people who are testing positive for COVID-19 — of 15% or higher and returned home, or anyone from those states traveling to Ohio, to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Last week, that travel advisory included Mississippi (23.1%), Arizona (20.7%), Florida (19%), Alabama (18.5%), Idaho (17.4%), Kansas (16.3%) and South Carolina (15%), with those positivity rates.



This week, it has been updated to include Mississippi (25.8%), Alabama (19.9%), Nevada (19%), Florida (18.2%), Arizona (18.1%) and Idaho (17.5%), with those current positivity rates.

The list of "yellow" states that fall under the advisory are updated weekly based on a "seven-day rolling average of positivity rates," according to the advisory landing page.

"I know this will be hard and is a sacrifice, especially as summer vacations are in full force, but when we have a higher likelihood of being exposed, we should take precautions to limit the exposure of others," said DeWine when he instituted the advisory and quarantine.

The coronavirus.ohio.gov website recommends these steps for self-quarantine, either at home or a hotel:

What to Do During Self-Quarantine
Take your temperature with a thermometer two times a day and monitor for fever, as well as other symptoms including cough, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.
If fever and/or symptoms develop, call your medical provider.
Remain at home and avoid all in-person activities. This includes work, grocery stores and pharmacies, public events, and public places.
If you live in a home with other people who did not travel with you, stay in a separate room. If this is not possible, wear a face mask when you are in the same room and stay at least six feet away from others.
Do not leave home except to seek medical care. If you need to see a provider for reasons other than a medical emergency, please call in advance and discuss the care you need.
In the event of a medical emergency, call 9-1-1. Indicate that you are in home quarantine for novel coronavirus exposure. Keep a face mask on until you are asked by a health care provider to remove it.
Do not have visitors in your home.
Do not use public transportation, taxis, or ride-shares.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 29, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Zack Reed at City Club: "We're Not Defunding the Damn Police" Read More

  2. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tests Positive for COVID-19 Read More

  3. FBI Raiding Cleveland Properties Owned by Ukrainian Oligarchs Read More

  4. Ohio Bars and Restaurants Sources of More COVID-19 Outbreaks Than Churches, Daycares, According to Ohio Department of Health Read More

  5. Cleveland Rock Gym Has Closed Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation