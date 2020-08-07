Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, August 7, 2020

C-Notes

The Party of Helicopters Releases Live Album From Last Year's Reunion

Posted By on Fri, Aug 7, 2020 at 1:16 PM

click to enlarge MICHAEL IAFRATE
  • Michael Iafrate
Between 1995 and 2004, the Kent/Akron-based rock group the Party of Helicopters became a presence on the local and national scene, reportedly selling more than 3,000 vinyl copy sales of its 1997 debut Abracadaver.

The band also released two albums, 2000’s Mt. Forever and 2002’s Space and How Sweet It Was, on Troubleman Unlimited before dissolving after the release of Please Believe It via Sony-distributed Velocette Records.



Last year, the band reunited for a special show at Musica in Akron as a part of the EarthQuaker Day celebration hosted by effects pedal manufacturer EarthQuaker Devices, the company run by Party of Helicopters singer Jamie Stillman.

The group just released a live album as well as a video of the performance. Alex Owens recorded the performance, and Stillman mixed it.

You can find the music on Bandcamp.
