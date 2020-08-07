Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, August 7, 2020

Scene & Heard

The World's Longest Yard Sale Will Stretch Through Ohio As Planned Despite COVID-19

Posted By on Fri, Aug 7, 2020 at 6:55 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK.COM/127YARDSALE
  • Facebook.com/127yardsale
The World's Longest Yard Sale — or the 127 Yard Sale, whichever you prefer — is going forward as planned this year despite COVID-19.

The annual event, which stretches along the 127 corridor from Gadsden, Alabama up to Addison, Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati — takes place from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9. More than 2,000 vendors will be set up along roadsides, in RV parks and campgrounds, in antique malls and more to sell anything and everything.



And why will the show go on in light of a pandemic?

Organizers say: "In addition to providing essential outdoor recreation, fun, and enjoyment, this event takes place in mostly rural areas in the states where the route passes through. Many of the vendors who participate earn a significant portion of their yearly income at this event. It also provides a significant positive economic impact to many hotels, motels, RV parks & campgrounds, restaurants, and other retail businesses. This year more than ever these businesses desperately need the revenue generated during the 127 Yard Sale."

The website has maps for participating main stops in Ohio and Kentucky (along with the other states), as well as some other COVID-19 safety info.

For more information on the yard sale, visit 127yardsale.com.

