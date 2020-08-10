Fire Department Rescues Parachutist Who Got Stuck on the Side of The Reserve Square Apartment Building Downtown

In one of the more unusual fire department dispatches in recent memory, crews had to rescue a parachutist Sunday night around 2 a.m. from the side of a building in downtown Cleveland.The man, who was in his 30s, didn't fare as well as his fellow jumpers who navigated a path from a plane to a nearby park. Instead, he ended up tangled on the side of the Reserve Square Apartments, some 40 feet in the air.Thankfully, his descent was caught on video, which you can watch right here."Oh damn, he's stuck as fuck. We gotta help him," said the man filming him.The nasty sound captured when he collided with the building was, in fact, indicative of the force of the impact: The man broke his ankle and had to be treated at Metro.