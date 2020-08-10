Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, August 10, 2020

Bites

Sixth City Sailor's Club to Open in Former Hodge's Space Downtown on Friday, August 14

Monday, August 10, 2020

click to enlarge 110266967_106147434519776_2529369722912024389_n.jpg
After a few preview events for its downtown neighbors, Sixth City Sailor’s Club (668 Euclid Ave.) is ready to set sail. The bar and restaurant, which is spearheaded by Joseph Fredrickson and the team from Society Lounge, will open in the former Hodge’s space downtown this Friday, August 14.

The goal is to squeeze every last drop out of summer and fall on the spacious courtyard patio and outdoor bar, says Fredrickson.



“We die in summertime at Society because we have no patio and we have a high threshold of entry because the cocktails aren’t easy to make and take a team to bang out,” he explains. “This will be low-threshold, where you can get a High Life and a burger for under 10 bucks. And it will have a lot of fun and playfulness that we don’t normally dip into because it’s more refined at Society.”

Fredrickson says that the goal is to be fast, affordable and approachable by offering slushie drinks, draft cocktails and quick-fire cocktails, the opposite of what guests have come to expect from Society’s craft cocktail experience.

“First and foremost, I want to be a neighborhood bar,” he explains. “As a downtowner myself, I feel like that’s something I’m missing.”

While Fredrickson stresses that Sixth City “is a bar first and restaurant second,” consulting chef Jeff Jarrett has conceived a fun menu with a beachy theme supplemented by a strong Cleveland ethos. Starters like New England clam chowder, shrimp fritters and fried clams sit side-by-side with a pierogi flight with various fillings.

Handhelds will include a Polish Boy starring Cleveland kielbasa, BBQ sauce, fries and slaw, but also a shrimp Po’ Boy with shredded lettuce, tartar sauce, broccoli slaw and Old Bay. Other sandwiches will be built around braised short rib, crab cakes, beer-battered walleye and butter-poached lobster. Thin 4-ounce smash burgers can be stacked to your heart’s content. In the entrée department are fried chicken, fish and chips and steak frites dripping with foie gras butter.

Diners can look forward to a fall filled with clambakes under heat lamps and other season-extending activities.

Nearby neighbors also can expect late-night food options for carryout and delivery.

