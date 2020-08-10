Monday, August 10, 2020
Virtual Edition of Annual Laughter CAN Cure to Take Place on Aug. 26
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Mon, Aug 10, 2020 at 3:24 PM
Cleveland native Michael Ivy will host the annual American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network’s Laughter CAN Cure benefit
that takes place at 7 p.m. on Aug. 26.
Because of coronavirus concerns, this year's event will be a virtual event.
Local comedians including Bill Squire, Deena Nyer Medlowitz and Mike Head will perform along with musical guests Box of Squirrels. Participants will also have an opportunity to participate in a virtual silent auction.
Tickets are $10. A link will be sent to ticket holders before the show.
The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN)
aims to empower advocates across the country to "make their voices heard and influence evidence-based public policy change as well as legislative and regulatory solutions that will reduce the cancer burden."
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
Tags: Laughter CAN Cure, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.