Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 10, 2020

Arts District

Virtual Edition of Annual Laughter CAN Cure to Take Place on Aug. 26

Posted By on Mon, Aug 10, 2020 at 3:24 PM

screen_shot_2020-08-10_at_3.07.10_pm.png
Cleveland native Michael Ivy will host the annual American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network’s Laughter CAN Cure benefit that takes place at 7 p.m. on Aug. 26.

Because of coronavirus concerns, this year's event will be a virtual event.



Local comedians including Bill Squire, Deena Nyer Medlowitz and Mike Head will perform along with musical guests Box of Squirrels. Participants will also have an opportunity to participate in a virtual silent auction.

Tickets are $10. A link will be sent to ticket holders before the show.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) aims to  empower advocates across the country to "make their voices heard and influence evidence-based public policy change as well as legislative and regulatory solutions that will reduce the cancer burden."

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

More on Arts District

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 29, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Hook and Hoof in Willoughby to Cease Normal Restaurant Operations and Reopen as Cocktail Lounge Read More

  2. Dan Gilbert's Fortune Explodes to $34 Billion, Impoverished Region Still Paying for Arena Upgrades Read More

  3. Fire Department Rescues Parachutist Who Got Stuck on the Side of The Reserve Square Apartment Building Downtown Read More

  4. Dan Gilbert LLC Just Bought Two Mansions in Palm Beach For More than $40 Million Read More

  5. Nearly 80 Ohio School Districts Use Native American Names and Mascots, 13 Consider Changing Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation