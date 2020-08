Virtual Edition of Annual Laughter CAN Cure to Take Place on Aug. 26

Cleveland native Michael Ivy will host the annual American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network’s Laughter CAN Cure benefit that takes place at 7 p.m. on Aug. 26.Because of coronavirus concerns, this year's event will be a virtual event.Local comedians including Bill Squire, Deena Nyer Medlowitz and Mike Head will perform along with musical guests Box of Squirrels. Participants will also have an opportunity to participate in a virtual silent auction.Tickets are $10. A link will be sent to ticket holders before the show. The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) aims to empower advocates across the country to "make their voices heard and influence evidence-based public policy change as well as legislative and regulatory solutions that will reduce the cancer burden."