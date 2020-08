Local Singer-Songwriter OZ Zeltner Releases First Batch of New Songs in More Than a Decade

click to enlarge Courtesy of OZ Zeltner

Spirit of 74, a new project from local musician/songwriter OZ Zeltner, formerly of the indie rock act Oliver Buck & the New Madrids, has just released a new self-titled album that marks Zeltner's first set of new songs after a 12-year hiatus.The album draws from the band’s classic rock influences as songs such as the rootsy rocker “Long Way Back” recalls Fleetwood Mac and Tom Petty, and the twangy “Telluride” could pass as a Jay Farrar tune. "The Oncoming Storm" features riveting guitar work and gruff vocals that match the tune's intensity, and the ballad "Mary Queen of Columbia" shows off the band's softer side.Zeltner simply describes the album as Rust Belt rock.A veteran songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who's recorded with producer JP Bowersock (Ryan Adams, the Strokes), Zeltner has performed regionally and nationally at festivals such as Telluride Blues & Brews.He says a career highlight took place the morning he woke up to hear his song "Milwaukee" playing on NPR.