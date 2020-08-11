Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

C-Notes

Local Singer-Songwriter OZ Zeltner Releases First Batch of New Songs in More Than a Decade

Posted By on Tue, Aug 11, 2020 at 1:41 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF OZ ZELTNER
  • Courtesy of OZ Zeltner
Spirit of 74, a new project from local musician/songwriter OZ Zeltner, formerly of the indie rock act Oliver Buck & the New Madrids, has just released a new self-titled album that marks Zeltner's first set of new songs after a 12-year hiatus.

The album draws from the band’s classic rock influences as songs such as the rootsy rocker “Long Way Back” recalls Fleetwood Mac and Tom Petty, and the twangy “Telluride” could pass as a Jay Farrar tune. "The Oncoming Storm" features riveting guitar work and gruff vocals that match the tune's intensity, and the ballad "Mary Queen of Columbia" shows off the band's softer side.



Zeltner simply describes the album as Rust Belt rock.

A veteran songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who's recorded with producer JP Bowersock (Ryan Adams, the Strokes), Zeltner has performed regionally and nationally at festivals such as Telluride Blues & Brews.

He says a career highlight took place the morning he woke up to hear his song "Milwaukee" playing on NPR.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 29, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Dan Gilbert LLC Just Bought Two Mansions in Palm Beach For More than $40 Million Read More

  2. Fire Department Rescues Parachutist Who Got Stuck on the Side of The Reserve Square Apartment Building Downtown Read More

  3. Sixth City Sailor's Club to Open in Former Hodge's Space Downtown on Friday, August 14 Read More

  4. Cleveland Has 11th-Highest Levels of Light Pollution in the U.S., According to Study Read More

  5. Cleveland Metroparks May Outsource Police Dispatch, Many Worried About Service Fallout Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation