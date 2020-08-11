Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Scene & Heard

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to Be Polling Location for November Election

Posted By on Tue, Aug 11, 2020 at 10:28 AM

click to enlarge unnamed_5_.png

The arena in downtown Cleveland will serve as a polling location for Ward 3 residents who live in precincts I, L and Q for the Nov. 3rd election.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic when wearing masks and social distancing is a necessary precaution, the space available at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse makes it a desirable site to ensure that safety protocols can be addressed so that the public does not have to make a choice between their health, the health of their neighbors and election workers, and exercising their right to vote," the city, county, board of elections and NBA team announced in a press release this morning.



Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose was among the signees on an op-ed earlier this week from More Than a Vote, the nonprofit voting rights organization led by LeBron James and other Black athletes, that advocated for the use of professional sports facilities as in-person polling locations.

"As arenas lie dormant during the pandemic, professional sports franchises and facilities management have a unique opportunity to provide a core civic function by working in concert with local election administrators to arrange safe and easily accessible voting options for their communities by converting their arenas and team facilities into voting locations both during the early voting period and on Election Day," it read. "Arenas and other large capacity team facilities are not only conducive to social distancing, they are widely-known locations within communities and are often easily accessible via transit. In short, they provide a safe and equitable solution to a problem that is not going away before Election Day."

Atlanta, Sacramento and Detroit had already announced plans to use arenas as polling locations.

The arena will also host a voter registration drive on Tuesday, Sept. 22, open to all Cuyahoga County residents who want to register ahead of the fall election.

“This is not a partisan issue. We want to drive everyone to vote. We realize that we have an opportunity to leverage our brand strength across the Browns, Indians and Cavs with our personalities and facilities to encourage the community to vote,” Kevin Clayton, Vice President Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement for the Cleveland Cavaliers, told Cleveland.com last month. “But it’s not just the voting location, it’s leading up to it. We have voter education, registration and early voting. The County Board of Elections has done a great job of educating all three teams on what we need to do and how we can have impact. We think it’s our civic responsibility to take a lead in this area.”

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 29, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Dan Gilbert LLC Just Bought Two Mansions in Palm Beach For More than $40 Million Read More

  2. Fire Department Rescues Parachutist Who Got Stuck on the Side of The Reserve Square Apartment Building Downtown Read More

  3. Sixth City Sailor's Club to Open in Former Hodge's Space Downtown on Friday, August 14 Read More

  4. Nearly 80 Ohio School Districts Use Native American Names and Mascots, 13 Consider Changing Read More

  5. Cleveland Has 11th-Highest Levels of Light Pollution in the U.S., According to Study Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation