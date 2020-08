10 Individuals Indicted for Actions on May 30, Police Misconduct Still Under Investigation

click to enlarge Emanuel Wallace / Scene

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Mike O'Malley announced Wednesday morning that a grand jury had indicted 10 individuals on various counts related to looting and the destruction of property on May 30.The actions for which they are indicted occurred after police at the Justice Center began firing tear gas, pepper spray, flash grenades and rubber/wooden bullets into an overwhelmingly peaceful crowd, who were demonstrating for racial justice after the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.The 10 indicted individuals range in age from 18-38. The criminal indictments include a woman who broke into Geiger's and Yours Truly and damaged property and stole items; three men who damaged Cleveland police vehicles; one man who stole items from a police vehicle; two individuals who broke windows at the Cuyahoga County courthouse and Justice Center; a man who broke into Karl's Inn of the Barristers; and a man who broke into a downtown Boost Mobile.“These individuals are just a handful of those who damaged or destroyed public buildings and police vehicles, and looted or destroyed dozens of private businesses,” said Prosecutor O’Malley, in a statement provided to the media. “We will hold these individuals accountable as well as any others who are later identified."County Sheriff Dave Schilling characterized the May 30 protest as an "attack on" the Cuyahoga County Justice Center and, like the other officials quoted in the press release, prefaced his condemnation of "criminal violence" with support for 1st Amendment rights.In a joint statement, Mayor Frank Jackson and Police Chief Calvin Williams, who has lied repeatedly about the events of May 30, said that they "continue to look into" matters of police misconduct at the Justice Center and have even presented some of that investigatory material to O'Malley.The indictments Wednesday were said to be the result of a joint task force investigation that included both local and Federal agencies.***