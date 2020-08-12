Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Scene & Heard

10 Individuals Indicted for Actions on May 30, Police Misconduct Still Under Investigation

Posted By on Wed, Aug 12, 2020 at 11:28 AM

click to enlarge EMANUEL WALLACE / SCENE
  • Emanuel Wallace / Scene
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Mike O'Malley announced Wednesday morning that a grand jury had indicted 10 individuals on various counts related to looting and the destruction of property on May 30.

The actions for which they are indicted occurred after police at the Justice Center began firing tear gas, pepper spray, flash grenades and rubber/wooden bullets into an overwhelmingly peaceful crowd, who were demonstrating for racial justice after the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.



The 10 indicted individuals range in age from 18-38. The criminal indictments include a woman who broke into Geiger's and Yours Truly and damaged property and stole items; three men who damaged Cleveland police vehicles; one man who stole items from a police vehicle; two individuals who broke windows at the Cuyahoga County courthouse and Justice Center; a man who broke into Karl's Inn of the Barristers; and a man who broke into a downtown Boost Mobile.

“These individuals are just a handful of those who damaged or destroyed public buildings and police vehicles, and looted or destroyed dozens of private businesses,” said Prosecutor O’Malley, in a statement provided to the media. “We will hold these individuals accountable as well as any others who are later identified."

County Sheriff Dave Schilling characterized the May 30 protest as an "attack on" the Cuyahoga County Justice Center and, like the other officials quoted in the press release, prefaced his condemnation of "criminal violence" with support for 1st Amendment rights.

In a joint statement, Mayor Frank Jackson and Police Chief Calvin Williams, who has lied repeatedly about the events of May 30, said that they "continue to look into" matters of police misconduct at the Justice Center and have even presented some of that investigatory material to O'Malley.

The indictments Wednesday were said to be the result of a joint task force investigation that included both local and Federal agencies.

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.  

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 29, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Brim Brewery in Willoughby to Close this Weekend. Hola Tacos and Barroco Arepa Bar to Open in Space in Early Fall Read More

  2. Cleveland Metroparks May Outsource Police Dispatch, Many Worried About Service Fallout Read More

  3. What Cleveland Neighborhoods Have the Highest Unemployment Rates? Read More

  4. Armed With Cell Phones, Not Badges, Amateur Predator Catcher Groups Are Sprouting Up Across Northeast Ohio Read More

  5. Dan Gilbert LLC Just Bought Two Mansions in Palm Beach For More than $40 Million Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation