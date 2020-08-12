Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Scene & Heard

Midwestern Dog Trainers Claim to Have Trained Dogs to Detect COVID-19

Posted By on Wed, Aug 12, 2020 at 10:44 AM

click to enlarge RYAN STONE/UNSPLASH
  • Ryan Stone/Unsplash

Some dogs can sniff out drugs and bombs. Others, like those service animals at Paradise Dog Training in Fenton, Michigan have been trained to successfully detect everything from bed bugs to changes in blood sugar levels in diabetics. And now, they're taking on COVID-19.

According to MLive, Paradise Dog Training founders Lori and Jack Grigg have reported that two of their dogs have a 75%-85% success rate in detecting COVID-19.



“It’s a whole lot quicker way of getting tested and getting quicker results,” Lori said. “It’s just one more means to identify the COVID-19 virus that’s out there.”

The couple has been training two of their bed bug-sniffing dogs since the pandemic started. To detect the coronavirus, dogs are presented with 10-15 buckets. In each bucket, there's a cotton ball soaked with spit, some may or may not be infected with COVID-19. According to the trainers, the dog will sit by the bucket they believe to have the COVID cotton ball. The couple has been training the dogs daily.

The experiment is made possible thanks to donated COVID-soaked cotton balls, which they store in a freezer. But the trainers say they're struggling to get their hands on additional samples. Lori Grigg told MLive that because the trial is new and not “recognized by the Michigan government,” people are skeptical of getting involved.

However, similar studies are currently underway, like the one being piloted at the School of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, where nine scent detection dogs are faced with COVID-19 samples and non-infected samples. According to a spokesperson for the school, phase 1 of the program has found that dogs have a 95% accuracy rate in determining which urine samples are from hospitalized COVID-19-positive patients while successfully ignoring those samples that are negative.

The next phase will focus on saliva detection and phase 3 of the study will have dogs sniffing out cotton T-shirts to see if they can pick up on odors of asymptomatic individuals, or those who have had minor symptoms.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 29, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Brim Brewery in Willoughby to Close this Weekend. Hola Tacos and Barroco Arepa Bar to Open in Space in Early Fall Read More

  2. Cleveland Metroparks May Outsource Police Dispatch, Many Worried About Service Fallout Read More

  3. What Cleveland Neighborhoods Have the Highest Unemployment Rates? Read More

  4. Armed With Cell Phones, Not Badges, Amateur Predator Catcher Groups Are Sprouting Up Across Northeast Ohio Read More

  5. Dan Gilbert LLC Just Bought Two Mansions in Palm Beach For More than $40 Million Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation