Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Bites

Pupuseria y Antojitos Guanaquitas Offers El Salvadoran Food Fans a Delicious New Option

Pupusa fans have a delicious new option in town thanks to Pupuseria y Antojitos Guanaquitas (2998 W. 25th St., 216-862-1082). The brightly colored El Salvadoran eatery opened quietly a few months ago but has slowly built a following of devoted customers thanks not only to those pupusas, but also well-crafted tacos, tortas, burritos and combination plates.

Priced at just $2.50 a pop, the pupusas exit the griddle golden brown, crisp and corny, their fillings hot and melted. Options include plain cheese, cheese with jalapenos, cheese and beans and the classic revueltas, or combination. Like all pupusas, these are served with curtido, a vivid cabbage and carrot slaw, and salsa roja, a thin, mild tomato sauce.



DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
A combination plate of tacos ($10) contains four grilled beef tacos with all the trimmings, including robustly spiced salsa rojo and refreshing salsa verde. Other combination plates contain a mix of tacos, tortas and mini burritos. A handful of larger plates, such as the carne asada, whole fried fish and fried chicken, are also on the menu.

Tucked away in a small display is a modest selection of pastries and baked goods like El Salvadoran quesadillas ($2). These sweet and buttery bread rounds are more like cheesy cornbread than the griddled cheese-filled flour tortillas of the same name.

Pupuseria y Antojitos Guanaquitas is open every day but Wednesday.
DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner

