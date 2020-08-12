Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

C-Notes

Rock Hall to Open Inductee Exhibit on Friday

Posted By on Wed, Aug 12, 2020 at 9:46 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE ROCK HALL
  • Courtesy of the Rock Hall
The upcoming Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductions might be taking place virtually, but on Friday, the Rock Hall will open an Inductee exhibit that you can visit in person.

The exhibit, which is located in the Hall of Fame Gallery, celebrates inductees Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G. and T. Rex as well as Ahmet Ertegun Award honorees Jon Landau and Irving Azoff.



The exhibit will include Marc Bouwer gowns designed for Whitney Houston, a signature star-shaped guitar played by Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore, an outfit worn by Notorious B.I.G., a suit worn by Patrick Simmons at the Doobie Brothers’ 1974 Knebworth Festival performance, a tunic worn by Marc Bolan of T. Rex during recording sessions for the album Tanx and a special photo of Jon Landau and young Bruce Springsteen.

There will also be a special Nine Inch Nails Woodstock display honoring the industrial rock band’s famous performance in the mud and rain.

The exhibit even includes an online photo exhibit showcasing iconic onstage moments and backstage portraits from 35 years of induction ceremonies.

